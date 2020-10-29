Knowles: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) moved higher by 1.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 36.84% year over year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $205,800,000 decreased by 12.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $200,650,000.

Guidance

Knowles hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Knowles hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.knowles.com%2F&eventid=2628637&sessionid=1&key=4E775D81A638CFB8E6A9FE8F375DCD29®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $22.79

Company's 52-week low was at $11.10

Price action over last quarter: down 2.72%

Company Description

Knowles Corp is a provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions. It primarily serves the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. The business activities of the group are functioned through Audio and PD segments. The Audio segment designs and manufactures innovative audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and IoT markets, Whereas the PD group specializes in the design and delivery of highly engineered capacitors and RF devices for technically demanding applications.