Recap: Forrester Research Q3 Earnings

Shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) rose 5.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 29.41% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $108,577,000 decreased by 0.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $101,890,000.

Looking Ahead

Forrester Research Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $0.27-$0.34 vs $0.18 Est., Sales $108M-$116M vs $104.39M Est.; Sees FY20 Adj. EPS $1.53-$1.60 vs $1.29 Est., Sales $437M-$445M vs $426.15M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $50.00

52-week low: $22.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.89%

Company Description

Forrester Research Inc is a United-States-based company that provides independent research, data, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: The Product segment includes the product management organization that is responsible for product pricing and packaging and the launch of new products. In addition, the Product segment includes the Company's Data, Connect and Events organizations and generates majority revenue for the company; The Research segment is responsible for writing the research and performing the Webinars and inquiries for its Research and Connect products. The Project Consulting segment offers project consulting services.