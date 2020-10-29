Market Overview

Why Valvoline's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 29, 2020 3:07pm   Comments
Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Following earnings, Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $22 to $24.

Valvoline produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets and installer customers worldwide. The company caters to do-it-yourself customers by selling products to auto-parts stores and leading mass-merchandisers via direct sales and distributors.

Valvoline shares were trading up 8.41% at $20.24 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.90 and a 52-week low of $9.06.

