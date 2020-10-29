Why Credit Suisse's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter results. The company posted a 38% drop in net profit.

Credit Suisse runs a global wealth management business, a global investment bank and is one of the two dominant Swiss retail and commercial banks. Geographically its business is tilted toward Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Credit Suisse shares were trading down 4.84% at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.12 and a 52-week low of $6.47.