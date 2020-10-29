Brinker International's CEO On Restaurant Outlook: 'We Don't See A National Problem'

Chili's parent company Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) reported first-quarter results on Wednesday that beat expectations. The company isn't expecting any new complications across the restaurant industry, Brinker CEO Wyman Roberts said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

No New Challenges For Brinker: The restaurant sector will continue experiencing challenges, but there is no reason to believe it will be "significantly different" from the current environment, Roberts told CNBC.

The company has learned how to offer a safe environment for both workers and guests, he said, adding that customers have learned how to adjust their habits.

Areas experiencing spiking COVID-19 infection rates offer an opportunity for Brinker to take care of its clients through delivery orders, the CEO said.

"Overall, we don't see a national problem like we had early in March."

Brinker's Sales Improvement: Brinker managed to grow sales every month in the last quarter, and the momentum carried over into October, Roberts said.

Comp sales continue to improve as well, to the point where Chili's performance is nearly flat compared to a year ago and the business model is working very well in the current environment, he said.

The other brand, Maggiano's, is proving to be a bit more challenging, he said.

EAT Price Action: Brinker's shares were up 6.92% at $44.83 at last check Thursday.