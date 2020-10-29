Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brinker International's CEO On Restaurant Outlook: 'We Don't See A National Problem'
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
Brinker International's CEO On Restaurant Outlook: 'We Don't See A National Problem'

Chili's parent company Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) reported first-quarter results on Wednesday that beat expectations. The company isn't expecting any new complications across the restaurant industry, Brinker CEO Wyman Roberts said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

No New Challenges For Brinker: The restaurant sector will continue experiencing challenges, but there is no reason to believe it will be "significantly different" from the current environment, Roberts told CNBC.

The company has learned how to offer a safe environment for both workers and guests, he said, adding that customers have learned how to adjust their habits.

Related Link: Yum Brands CEO On Taco Bell's Strength, Future Of Its Restaurants

Areas experiencing spiking COVID-19 infection rates offer an opportunity for Brinker to take care of its clients through delivery orders, the CEO said. 

"Overall, we don't see a national problem like we had early in March."

Brinker's Sales Improvement: Brinker managed to grow sales every month in the last quarter, and the momentum carried over into October, Roberts said.

Comp sales continue to improve as well, to the point where Chili's performance is nearly flat compared to a year ago and the business model is working very well in the current environment, he said.

The other brand, Maggiano's, is proving to be a bit more challenging, he said.

EAT Price Action: Brinker's shares were up 6.92% at $44.83 at last check Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EAT)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2020
Why Brinker's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 1, 2020
54 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Restaurants Management Movers Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com