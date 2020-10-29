Why Meta Financial's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Meta Financial (NASDAQ: CASH) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also upgraded the company stock from Market Perform to Outperform rating and raised its price target from $28 to $33.

Meta Financial Group is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company is engaged in two core businesses namely, retail banking and Meta Payment Systems. It's a wholly-owned full-service banking subsidiary of Meta Financial, is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis. Meta has three business segments: Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services/Other.

Meta Financial shares were trading up 19.76% at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $40 and a 52-week low of $13.09.