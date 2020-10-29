Market Overview

Looking Into Beyond Meat's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 10:41am   Comments
During Q2, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) brought in sales totaling $113.34 million. However, earnings decreased 551.41%, resulting in a loss of $8.17 million. Beyond Meat earned $1.81 million, and sales totaled $97.07 million in Q1.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Beyond Meat posted an ROCE of -0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Beyond Meat is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Beyond Meat, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Beyond Meat reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.02/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.02/share.

