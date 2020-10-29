Market Overview

Syneos Health: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 7:59am   Comments
Shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) moved higher by 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 19.54% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $1,099,000,000 decreased by 6.63% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,120,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,900,000,000 and $5,100,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5gaeoxvd

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $74.25

Company's 52-week low was at $30.02

Price action over last quarter: down 13.62%

Company Overview

Syneos is a global contract research and outsourced commercialization organization that provides services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Its clinical solutions segment offers early- to late-stage clinical trial support that ranges from specialized staffing models to strategic partnerships that oversee nearly all aspects of a drug program, while the company's commercialization solutions includes outsourced sales, consulting, public relations, and advertising services.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

