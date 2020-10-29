Recap: Janus Henderson Q3 Earnings
Shares of Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 9.37% year over year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.63.
Revenue of $568,500,000 rose by 6.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $540,590,000.
Looking Ahead
Janus Henderson Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Oct 29, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $28.75
Company's 52-week low was at $11.81
Price action over last quarter: Up 19.47%
Company Description
Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (46% of managed assets), self-directed (19%) and institutional (35%) clients under the Janus Henderson, Perkins and Intech banners. At the end of March 2020, fundamental equities (51%), quantitative equities (12%), fixed-income (22%), multi-asset (12%) and alternative (3%) investment platforms constituted the company's USD 294.4 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources 55% of its managed assets from clients in North America, with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America (31%) and the Asia-Pacific region (14%) accounting for the remainder. Headquartered in London, JHG is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange.