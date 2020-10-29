KBR: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 2.22% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $1,379,000,000 decreased by 3.23% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,400,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.60 and $1.80.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kbr.com%2F&eventid=2625896&sessionid=1&key=AEA3DB95FF1420471428A89F708A8D76®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.92

Company's 52-week low was at $12.00

Price action over last quarter: down 4.47%

Company Description

KBR (formerly Kellogg, Brown & Root) is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and technology solutions. KBR has customers in more than 75 countries, with operations in 40, and employs 36,000 people. The firm generated $5.6 billion in revenue and $362 million in operating income in 2019.