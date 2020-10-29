Proto Labs: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 11.84% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $107,504,000 decreased by 8.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $104,860,000.

Guidance

Proto Labs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hpno43bk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $164.99

52-week low: $63.19

Price action over last quarter: down 2.97%

Company Profile

Proto Labs Inc is an on-demand manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The company offers developers and engineers quick-turn production services to reduce the time to market. Proto Labs uses injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and 3-D printing to manufacture custom parts for its clients. The company services clients' needs for prototype solutions, parts for testing procedures, bridge production capabilities during disruptions in manufacturing processes, limited-quantity requests, and end-of-life production support. The largest end market is the United States of America.