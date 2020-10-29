Market Overview

Recap: LivaNova Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 7:57am   Comments
Shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 54.76% year over year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $240,100,000 declined by 10.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $218,550,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.15 and $1.35.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $900,000,000 and $1,008,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ra82i375

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $85.30

52-week low: $33.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.73%

Company Description

U.K.-based LivaNova was born of a combination between Cyberonics in the U.S. and Sorin in Italy. The medical device firm is primarily focused on cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary solutions (with surgical heart valves, heart-lung machines, and oxygenation equipment) as well as neuromodulation devices for treatment-resistant epilepsy and depression. LivaNova derives roughly half of its revenue from the U.S. market, another 21% from Europe, and the remainder from the rest of the world.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

