1-800-Flowers.com: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) moved higher by 4.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 58.33% year over year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $283,772,000 rose by 51.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $266,040,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected to be between $1.32 and $1.38.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $738,883,240 and $763,108,920.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/flws/mediaframe/41077/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $32.78

Company's 52-week low was at $11.15

Price action over last quarter: down 14.22%

Company Description

1-800 Flowers.com Inc is a United-States-based provider of gourmet food & gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. Gourmet food and gift baskets and consumer floral jointly account for the majority of the company's total revenue. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including fresh flowers, premium, fruits, popcorn, specialty treats, cookies and baked gifts, premium chocolates, confectionery, gift baskets, premium English muffins, steaks and chops, and others. The company offers products through omnichannel and multiple brands, such as Harry and David, The Popcorn Factory, Cheryl's, Fannie May, 1-800-Baskets.com, Wolferman's, Fruit Bouquets by 1800Flowers.com, and Stock Yards. The company's BloomNet Wire Service provides products and services for florists.