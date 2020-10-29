Market Overview

Recap: Columbus McKinnon Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 7:59am   Comments
Shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 54.05% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $157,790,000 decreased by 24.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $157,350,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected between $150,000,000 and $160,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141650

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $42.33

Company's 52-week low was at $19.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.04%

Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of motion control products, technologies, automated systems, and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift position, and secure materials. Its key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. Geographically, it has sales in the US, Germany, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others.

 

