Recap: Columbus McKinnon Q2 Earnings
Shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 54.05% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.26.
Revenue of $157,790,000 decreased by 24.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $157,350,000.
Guidance
Q3 revenue expected between $150,000,000 and $160,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Oct 29, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141650
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $42.33
Company's 52-week low was at $19.20
Price action over last quarter: Up 4.04%
Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of motion control products, technologies, automated systems, and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift position, and secure materials. Its key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. Geographically, it has sales in the US, Germany, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others.