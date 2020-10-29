Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For October 29, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 4:54am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $7.41 per share on revenue of $92.7 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares rose 0.5% to $3,179.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.4% to $29.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Ford shares gained 4.9% to $8.08 in the pre-market trading .
  • After the closing bell, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is projected to post quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share on revenue of $19.82 billion. Facebook shares gained 3.3% to $276.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $0.7 per share on revenue of $63.7 billion for the latest quarter. Apple will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares gained 1.6% to $112.94 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Pinterest shares climbed 31.8% to $64.90 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $11.29 per share on revenue of $42.9 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares rose 0.7% to $1,522.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: V) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Visa shares gained 0.6% to $181.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the markets open, Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.4 billion. Kellogg shares rose 0.5% to $63.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) disclosed that its antibody cocktail for COVID-19 reduced viral load and need for medical attention. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares gained 2.3% to $580.00 in the pre-market trading session.

