10 Stocks To Watch For October 29, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $7.41 per share on revenue of $92.7 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares rose 0.5% to $3,179.00 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $7.41 per share on revenue of $92.7 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares rose 0.5% to $3,179.00 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.4% to $29.34 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: KHC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.4% to $29.34 in pre-market trading. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Ford shares gained 4.9% to $8.08 in the pre-market trading .

(NYSE: F) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Ford shares gained 4.9% to $8.08 in the pre-market trading . After the closing bell, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is projected to post quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share on revenue of $19.82 billion. Facebook shares gained 3.3% to $276.40 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: FB) is projected to post quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share on revenue of $19.82 billion. Facebook shares gained 3.3% to $276.40 in pre-market trading. Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $0.7 per share on revenue of $63.7 billion for the latest quarter. Apple will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares gained 1.6% to $112.94 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor