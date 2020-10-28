Recap: Howard Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 7.41% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $18,272,000 rose by 6.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,250,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Howard Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $18.87

Company's 52-week low was at $8.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.84%

Company Profile

Howard Bancorp Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company segmented its operating activities into one reportable segment, Community Banking. It provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance through banking branches, the internet and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals and other consumers located primarily in the Greater Baltimore Metropolitan Area. The company's primary market focus is on making loans to and gathering deposits from small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and high-net-worth individuals.