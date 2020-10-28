Recap: Conmed Q3 Earnings

Shares of Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) decreased 2.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 41.94% year over year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $237,835,000 higher by 1.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $205,920,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conmed hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 28, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/icnukjge

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $116.81

Company's 52-week low was at $37.66

Price action over last quarter: down 9.06%

Company Profile

Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgery. The firm currently reports through two reporting units, orthopedic surgery (52% of 2018 sales) and general surgery (48%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for 52% of revenue, EMEA accounting for 19%, APAC at 17%, and the non-U.S. Americas region driving the remaining 12%.