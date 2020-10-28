NIC: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) rose 9.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 76.19% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $134,590,000 rose by 48.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $96,860,000.

Outlook

NIC hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 28, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1387016&tp_key=304f677da4

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $25.94

Company's 52-week low was at $15.49

Price action over last quarter: down 2.64%

Company Overview

NIC Inc is a leading provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide a higher level of service to businesses and citizens and increase efficiencies. The company has two operating channels: primary outsourced portal businesses and software and services businesses. In primary outsourced portal businesses, the company enter into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf, the software and services businesses provide software development and payment processing services, other than outsourced portal services, to state and local governments as well as federal agencies. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Outsourced Portals.