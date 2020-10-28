Recap: Echo Global Logistics Q3 Earnings

Shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.56% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $691,495,000 up by 23.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $604,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Echo Global Logistics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Echo Global Logistics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 28, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.echo.com/events#future:2020:10

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.96

Company's 52-week low was at $14.17

Price action over last quarter: down 2.83%

Company Profile

Founded in 2005, Echo Global Logistics is an asset-light third-party logistics provider specializing in domestic truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage. It also offers intermodal and international air and ocean freight forwarding services, though to a lesser degree. Key strategic initiatives include gaining organic market share in the highly fragmented brokerage industry and supplementing its sales capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions. Echo completed its initial public offering in October 2009.