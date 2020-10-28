Market Overview

Looking Into Miragen Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2020 10:25am   Comments
During Q2, Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) brought in sales totaling $168.00 thousand. However, earnings decreased 20.31%, resulting in a loss of $6.37 million. Miragen Therapeutics collected $828.00 thousand in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $8.00 million loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Miragen Therapeutics’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Miragen Therapeutics posted an ROCE of -0.3%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Miragen Therapeutics's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Miragen Therapeutics reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.12/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.16/share.

