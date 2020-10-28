A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) - P/E: 7.34 Atkore International (NYSE: ATKR) - P/E: 7.47 International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) - P/E: 3.9 Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) - P/E: 5.6 Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ: BBCP) - P/E: 5.18

This quarter, StealthGas experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.08 in Q1 and is now 0.25. StealthGas does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Atkore International saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.99 in Q2 to 0.67 now. Atkore International does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, International Seaways experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.49 in Q1 and is now 2.39. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.4%, which has increased by 0.22% from 1.18% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.35. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 5.26%, which has decreased by 0.62% from 5.88% last quarter.

Concrete Pumping Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.08 in Q2 to 0.04 now. Concrete Pumping Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.