5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) - P/E: 3.23 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) - P/E: 5.64 Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE) - P/E: 6.08 Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) - P/E: 0.04 Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) - P/E: 7.07

This quarter, Central Puerto experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.01 in Q1 and is now 0.02. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cia Paranaense De Energia has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.09, which has increased by 159.52% compared to Q1, which was 0.42. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.26%, which has increased by 4.11% from last quarter’s yield of 2.15%.

Most recently, Spark Energy reported earnings per share at 0.62, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.2. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.46%, which has decreased by 1.89% from last quarter’s yield of 10.35%.

Most recently, Pampa Energia reported earnings per share at 0.06, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.21. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Enel Americas saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.0 in Q1 to 0.0 now. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 11.07%, which has increased by 9.39% from 1.68% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.