Recap: Norfolk Southern Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2020 8:40am   Comments
Shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 2.71% year over year to $2.51, which beat the estimate of $2.38.

Revenue of $2,506,000,000 declined by 11.79% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,510,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 28, 2020

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7i8nwvcr

Price Action

52-week high: $224.99

Company's 52-week low was at $112.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.82%

Company Overview

Class-I railroad Norfolk Southern operates in the Eastern United States. On roughly 21,000 miles of track, the firm hauls shipments of coal (15% of 2019 revenue), intermodal traffic (25%), and a diverse mix of automobile, agriculture, metal, chemical, and forest products.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

