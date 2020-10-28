New York Community: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.05% year over year to $0.23, which were in line with the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $281,886,000 higher by 19.49% year over year, which missed the estimate of $282,370,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

New York Community hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 28, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/nycb/mediaframe/41106/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.79

52-week low: $7.99

Price action over last quarter: down 22.40%

Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp Inc is a US-based multi-bank holding company. The group operates in the business division of Banking operations which relates to the provision of services of the loan and deposit products and other financial services to the consumers and businesses. The company is also a producer of multi-family loans in New York City, with an emphasis on non-luxury residential apartment buildings with rent-regulated units that feature below-market rents. The group also offers online banking, mobile banking, and banking by phone services.