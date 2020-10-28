Market Overview

Ryder System: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2020 8:41am
Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.39% over the past year to $1.21, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $2,151,000,000 decreased by 3.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,010,000,000.

Guidance

Ryder System hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 28, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1277167&tp_key=4ddd65350f

Price Action

52-week high: $57.38

52-week low: $22.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.64%

Company Profile

Ryder System Inc is a provider of supply chain and fleet management solutions in the United States. The company offers fleet leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rental, dedicated transportation, transportation management, freight brokerage, supply-chain optimization, warehouse and distribution, and small-business solutions. Ryder serves the automotive, consumer packaged goods, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, metals, retail, technology and electronics, and transportation and logistics industries.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

