Ryder System: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 20.39% over the past year to $1.21, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.32).
Revenue of $2,151,000,000 decreased by 3.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,010,000,000.
Guidance
Ryder System hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Oct 28, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1277167&tp_key=4ddd65350f
Price Action
52-week high: $57.38
52-week low: $22.62
Price action over last quarter: Up 33.64%
Company Profile
Ryder System Inc is a provider of supply chain and fleet management solutions in the United States. The company offers fleet leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rental, dedicated transportation, transportation management, freight brokerage, supply-chain optimization, warehouse and distribution, and small-business solutions. Ryder serves the automotive, consumer packaged goods, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, metals, retail, technology and electronics, and transportation and logistics industries.