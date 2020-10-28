Rollins: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) traded flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.18% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $583,698,000 rose by 4.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $577,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Rollins hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 28, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141610

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $60.72

Company's 52-week low was at $30.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.84%

Company Description

Rollins Inc is a provider of pest and termite control services. Rollins offers pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries offer their services to residential and commercial customers in North America and Australia. In Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, and Mexico, the company operates a franchise system.