Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Prosperity Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2020 8:42am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) rose 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 17.65% year over year to $1.40, which beat the estimate of $1.29.

Revenue of $293,037,000 higher by 58.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $279,870,000.

Guidance

Prosperity Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 28, 2020

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1071/37519

Technicals

52-week high: $75.22

Company's 52-week low was at $42.02

Price action over last quarter: down 1.31%

Company Description

Prosperity Bancshares Inc follows a community bank model and provides multiple services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It operates more than 200 branches in Texas, most of them around the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, and Austin metropolitan areas. Its $5 billion loans are heavily weighted toward real estate, with commercial mortgages, consumer mortgages, and construction loans constituting roughly 40%, 25%, and 10% of its portfolio, respectively.

 

Related Articles (PB)

Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2020
Notable Insider Buys Last Week: Snowflake, Broadcom And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com