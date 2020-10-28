Recap: Belden Q3 Earnings

Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 38.98% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $475,839,000 declined by 23.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $445,780,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.47 and $2.62.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,824,000,000 and $1,849,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 28, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://investor.belden.com/investor-relations/events/featured-events/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $56.94

Company's 52-week low was at $25.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.94%

Company Description

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.