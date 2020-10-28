8 Stocks To Watch For October 28, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.72 billion before the opening bell. GE shares fell 0.4% to $7.07 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: GE) to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.72 billion before the opening bell. GE shares fell 0.4% to $7.07 in pre-market trading. Analysts are expecting Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to have earned $0.16 per share on revenue of $32.86 billion for the latest quarter. Ford will release earnings after the markets close. Ford shares fell 0.3% to $7.90 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: F) to have earned $0.16 per share on revenue of $32.86 billion for the latest quarter. Ford will release earnings after the markets close. Ford shares fell 0.3% to $7.90 in pre-market trading. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported upbeat earnings and sales for its first quarter. The company’s workplace collaboration software, called "Teams," has 115 million daily active users (DAUs) as of 2021 first quarter's end, CEO Satya Nadella said. Microsoft shares slipped 1.5% to $210.09 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: MSFT) reported upbeat earnings and sales for its first quarter. The company’s workplace collaboration software, called "Teams," has 115 million daily active users (DAUs) as of 2021 first quarter's end, CEO Satya Nadella said. Microsoft shares slipped 1.5% to $210.09 in the pre-market trading session. Before the markets open, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $20.13 billion. UPS shares gained 3% to $175.95 in pre-market trading.

