Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $668.17 million.

• Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $724.22 million.

• Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $342.60 million.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.88 billion.

• Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $171.13 million.

• Belden (NYSE:BDC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $445.78 million.

• BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $451.05 million.

• BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $229.49 million.

• Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $465.75 million.

• Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $46.45 million.

• The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $266.68 million.

• Cemex (NYSE:CX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $165.96 million.

• Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $728.16 million.

• Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $232.50 million.

• SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $333.27 million.

• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $122.17 million.

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $9.62 billion.

• General Electric (NYSE:GE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.72 billion.

• Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Graham (NYSE:GHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.13 million.

• Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $893.58 million.

• Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $121.13 million.

• H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $282.42 million.

• Hess (NYSE:HES) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $262.95 million.

• Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $347.98 million.

• Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $351.58 million.

• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.

• Mastech Digital, Inc Common Stock (AMEX:MHH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $48.52 million.

• Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $68.79 million.

• National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $200.57 million.

• Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $279.87 million.

• Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $79.24 million.

• Ryder System (NYSE:R) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• RPC (NYSE:RES) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $96.09 million.

• Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $213.04 million.

• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $323.50 million.

• United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $356.95 million.

• Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $16.86 million.

• FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $415.05 million.

• Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $293.72 million.

• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $577.58 million.

• Boeing (NYSE:BA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.32 per share on revenue of $14.49 billion.

• Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $172.18 million.

• Dana (NYSE:DAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $931.00 million.

• Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $64.30 million.

• Masco (NYSE:MAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $282.37 million.

• ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $60.18 million.

• Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $142.73 million.

• Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $362.75 million.

• Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $209.54 million.

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $29.16 billion.

• Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $53.74 million.

• MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $341.34 million.

• Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $51.32 million.

• Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $115.50 million.

• Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $631.43 million.

• Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $29.75 billion.

• Bunge (NYSE:BG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $9.92 billion.

• Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $160.74 million.

• Eni (NYSE:E) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $7.12 billion.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $664.71 million.

• W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $418.96 million.

• GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $11.67 billion.

• Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $9.55 million.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $698.12 million.

• Sony (NYSE:SNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $18.47 billion.

• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $20.13 billion.

• Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $714.93 million.

• LINE (NYSE:LN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.00 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $467.24 million.

• North American (NYSE:NOA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.97 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $132.00 million.

• American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $108.63 million.

• Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $182.80 million.

• Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $120.30 million.

• VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $163.03 million.

• Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $617.47 million.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $366.63 million.

• Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $827.37 million.

• Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $347.21 million.

• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $82.85 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $120.38 million.

• O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.19 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $797.23 million.

• Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $210.50 million.

• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $997.79 million.

• ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $933.64 million.

• AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $568.59 million.

• Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $96.68 million.

• Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $367.45 million.

• Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $195.87 million.

• Golden Star Resources, Ltd Common Stock (AMEX:GSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $87.00 million.

• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $316.61 million.

• Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $604.40 million.

• Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $174.91 million.

• Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $24.72 million.

• QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $225.46 million.

• Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $702.76 million.

• Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $221.26 million.

• Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $179.71 million.

• QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $126.94 million.

• Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $533.18 million.

• Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.

• Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $91.46 million.

• Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $205.92 million.

• Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $175.71 million.

• GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.26 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $176.30 million.

• Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $72.35 million.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $339.89 million.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $377.68 million.

• Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $614.57 million.

• Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $503.22 million.

• Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $276.85 million.

• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $967.18 million.

• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $147.86 million.

• Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $211.06 million.

• Ashford Inc. (Holding Company) Common Stock (AMEX:AINC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $88.21 million.

• Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $279.48 million.

• Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $4.88 per share on revenue of $201.84 million.

• Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $10.89 million.

• Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $52.10 million.

• Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $473.32 million.

• Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $27.39 million.

• Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.80 per share on revenue of $6.35 billion.

• Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $83.64 million.

• Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $900.96 million.

• AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $24.07 million.

• Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $511.33 million.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $39.52 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $179.76 million.

• Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $67.79 million.

• Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $814.08 million.

• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $35.63 million.

• Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $709.49 million.

• Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $209.36 million.

• Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $213.51 million.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $293.53 million.

• ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $643.34 million.

• Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $43.43 million.

• Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $597.75 million.

• CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $261.25 million.

• CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $209.88 million.

• CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CTO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.30 million.

• Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

• Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $114.39 million.

• Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $178.17 million.

• Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $566.29 million.

• Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $149.13 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $194.72 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $5.75 million.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $276.33 million.

• Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $229.69 million.

• eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $604.58 million.

• 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $126.27 million.

• NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $96.86 million.

• Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $599.26 million.

• Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.95 million.

• Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $367.80 million.

• Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $411.44 million.

• Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $32.86 billion.

• Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $65.22 million.

• Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.

• GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $436.71 million.

• Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $18.25 million.

• Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $56.98 million.

• Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $172.46 million.

• Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $217.50 million.

• Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $454.97 million.

• Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.73 million.

• KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $226.62 million.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $65.16 million.

• Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $98.80 million.

• Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $414.02 million.

• Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $463.44 million.

• Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $216.31 million.

• Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $567.60 million.

• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $329.07 million.

• Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $569.63 million.

• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $48.20 million.

• ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $66.16 million.

• Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $419.20 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $183.62 million.

• Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $13.50 billion.

• Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras American Depositary Shares (NYSE:PBR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $12.76 billion.

• Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $439.78 million.

• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $249.91 million.

• Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $124.95 million.

• PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $841.19 million.

• Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $873.23 million.

• Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $102.04 million.

• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $356.50 million.

• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $83.23 million.

• Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $704.21 million.

• Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $186.47 million.

• Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.72 per share on revenue of $375.30 million.

• Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $27.50 million.

• Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $701.00 million.

• Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $76.86 million.

• SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $235.64 million.

• ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $46.50 million.

• Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $154.90 million.

• Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.

• Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $125.34 million.

• Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $281.99 million.

• Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $635.59 million.

• TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $491.58 million.

• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Univest Finl (NASDAQ:UVSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $61.80 million.

• Visa (NYSE:V) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $5.00 billion.

• Vale (NYSE:VALE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $11.72 billion.

• VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $307.65 million.

• Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $63.95 million.

• Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.

• Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $602.96 million.

• Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $107.19 million.

• Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $103.00 million.