Lattice Semiconductor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.76% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $103,042,000 declined by 0.41% year over year, which beat the estimate of $100,980,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $99,000,000 and $107,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 27, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/suvaqniw

Price Action

52-week high: $35.16

52-week low: $13.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.24%

Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. Lattice's product lines consist of programmable logic devices, video connectivity application-specific standard products, and wave devices. Product offerings enable customers in the consumer market to build technology that utilizes more computing power, higher resolution video, and reduced energy consumption. Customers in the industrial and communication market are aided with data gathering, higher bandwidth, and increased reliability for their products. Lattice's products are offered globally; however, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia.