Recap: Veeco Instruments Q3 Earnings

Shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) moved higher by 1.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 340.00% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $112,078,000 up by 2.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $111,550,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 EPS expected to be between $0.22 and $0.37.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $120,000,000 and $135,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 27, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.veeco.com%2F&eventid=2626218&sessionid=1&key=B8F4E4384C258C6FB551645DEB0DC29F®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.21

Company's 52-week low was at $7.42

Price action over last quarter: down 7.54%

Company Overview

Veeco Instruments Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film process equipment, which is mainly used to produce electronic devices. The company's product categories by market consist of lighting, display, and power electronics; advanced packaging; MEMS and RF; scientific and industrial; and data storage. The lighting, display, and power electronics market accounts for over half of total revenue. The company offers products and services in the United States; China; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA; and the rest of the world, with overseas markets contributing the majority of total revenue.