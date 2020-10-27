Recap: SolarWinds Q3 Earnings

Shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) moved higher by 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $260,982,000 up by 8.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $256,610,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.98 and $0.98.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,017,000,000 and $1,022,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 27, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.solarwinds.com%2F&eventid=2625205&sessionid=1&key=37EF44E304B72D05D3F40EFEBDA97178®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $22.32

52-week low: $11.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.65%

Company Description

SolarWinds Corp is a provider of information technology (IT), and infrastructure management software. Products and services offered by the company include network management, system management, database management, IT security, and IT help desk, among others. Geographically, the firm generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America.