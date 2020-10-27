Recap: Hanover Insurance Gr Q3 Earnings

Shares of Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) decreased 2.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.49% over the past year to $2.46, which beat the estimate of $2.11.

Revenue of $1,269,000,000 rose by 2.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,260,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $144.71

52-week low: $75.11

Price action over last quarter: down 4.16%

Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through three operating segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is primarily exposed to fixed-income securities.