Recap: Element Solutions Q3 Earnings

Shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 15.38% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $477,500,000 up by 2.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $439,950,000.

Guidance

Element Solutions Sees Q4 Adj. EBITDA $90M-$95M

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.74

Company's 52-week low was at $5.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.36%

Company Overview

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose operating businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's solutions are used in several industry segments including electronic circuitry, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging, and offshore energy. Its segments include Electronics and Industrial & Specialty.