Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Element Solutions Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2020 4:53pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 15.38% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $477,500,000 up by 2.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $439,950,000.

Guidance

Element Solutions Sees Q4 Adj. EBITDA $90M-$95M

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.74

Company's 52-week low was at $5.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.36%

Company Overview

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose operating businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's solutions are used in several industry segments including electronic circuitry, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging, and offshore energy. Its segments include Electronics and Industrial & Specialty.

 

Related Articles (ESI)

Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2020
Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Element Solutions, Selecta Biosciences And More
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; RPM International Profit Beats Views
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; AstraZeneca Halts Coronavirus Vaccine Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.