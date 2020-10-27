Recap: NCR Q3 Earnings

Shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) moved higher by 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.03% year over year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $1,589,000,000 declined by 10.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,550,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NCR hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 27, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nuyycpeo

Technicals

52-week high: $35.87

52-week low: $10.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.80%

Company Overview

NCR Corp designs and services automated systems that streamline interactions between businesses and consumers. The company is the largest global vendor of ATMs and also sells point-of-sale terminals and self-service check-out systems for retail stores, and self-check-in kiosks for airlines and hotels. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from overseas.