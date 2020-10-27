Matador Resources: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) fell 0.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 68.75% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $203,386,000 declined by 27.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $190,730,000.

Guidance

Matador Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $19.82

Company's 52-week low was at $1.11

Price action over last quarter: down 13.64%

Company Description

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The company often uses advanced formation evaluation, 3-D seismic technology, horizontal drilling, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance the development of the basins in which it operates.