Recap: Artisan Partners Asset Q3 Earnings

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) rose 1.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.57% over the past year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.86.

Revenue of $232,700,000 up by 14.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $228,150,000.

Guidance

Artisan Partners Asset hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $46.64

Company's 52-week low was at $17.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.45%

Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm providing a range of investment strategies to a diverse group of clients around the world. Each of the company's strategies is managed by one of its several investment teams. Investment management services are primarily offered to institutions through separate accounts and mutual funds. Artisan's investment offerings include several long-only, equity investment strategies across a multitude of market capitalization segments and investing styles in both the United States and international markets. In addition to its equity strategies, customers may invest in a fixed-income strategy. Strategies are often distributed to customers ranging from retail investors to institutional investors through specialized channels.