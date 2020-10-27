Market Overview

Recap: Pfizer Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2020 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) fell 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 4.00% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $12,131,000,000 decreased by 4.33% year over year, which missed the estimate of $12,330,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.88 and $2.93.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $48,800,000,000 and $49,500,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 27, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://pfizer.rev.vbrick.com/#/event-registration/138f5ffc-b8a0-4b9f-a102-91b05efa33ae

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $40.97

Company's 52-week low was at $27.88

Price action over last quarter: down 2.96%

Company Description

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales over $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, neuroscience drug Lyrica, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor, representing over a fifth of total firm sales.

 

