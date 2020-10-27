AudioCodes: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) rose 7.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 58.33% over the past year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $56,564,000 rose by 10.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $55,630,000.

Looking Ahead

AudioCodes hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

AudioCodes hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 27, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1995/37369

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $44.94

52-week low: $9.00

Price action over last quarter: down 6.08%

Company Overview

AudioCodes Ltd develops and sells advanced and converged voice over IP and data networking solutions, products and applications to service providers and channels, OEMs, network equipment providers and system integrators. Its products include IP phones, session border controllers, voice applications, multi-service business routers, digital and analog media gateways, among others. The company generates revenues from the sale of products through a direct sales force and sales representatives. Its geographic segments are Israel, Americas, Europe and the Far East. It derives majority of the revenues from Americas segment.