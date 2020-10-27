Sequans Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 250.00% over the past year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $14,122,000 rose by 89.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,590,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $8.29

Company's 52-week low was at $0.42

Price action over last quarter: down 29.32%

Company Description

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops and supplies 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband applications with a focus on the single-mode device market. Geographically, it has its business presence across the region of Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the US. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency, transceiver integrated circuits, along with its proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. The company's solutions serve as the core wireless broadband communications platform in devices, including smart phone's, USB dongles, portable routers, laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices, consumer premises equipment, such as residential gateways, and base stations.