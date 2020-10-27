Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2020 4:45am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares slipped 0.1% to $166.00 in after-hours trading.
  • American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) named Peter S. Zaffino as CEO, who currently serves as the president of the insurance giant and announced plans to spinoff its life and retirement business. AIG shares gained 6.6% to $33.33 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to have earned $1.54 per share on revenue of $35.72 billion for the latest quarter. Microsoft will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 0.3% to $210.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter. Twilio shares fell 1.5% to $296.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the markets open, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $12.17 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares dropped 0.3% to $78.58 in after-hours trading.
  • F5 Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. F5 Networks shares gained 4.3% to $131.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $12.33 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares slipped 0.2% to $37.84 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FFIV + AIG)

Why AIG Shares Traded Higher In Monday's After-Hours Session
11 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
F5 Networks: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com