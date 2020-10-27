7 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares slipped 0.1% to $166.00 in after-hours trading.
- American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) named Peter S. Zaffino as CEO, who currently serves as the president of the insurance giant and announced plans to spinoff its life and retirement business. AIG shares gained 6.6% to $33.33 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to have earned $1.54 per share on revenue of $35.72 billion for the latest quarter. Microsoft will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 0.3% to $210.70 in after-hours trading.
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter. Twilio shares fell 1.5% to $296.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $12.17 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares dropped 0.3% to $78.58 in after-hours trading.
- F5 Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. F5 Networks shares gained 4.3% to $131.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $12.33 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares slipped 0.2% to $37.84 in after-hours trading.
