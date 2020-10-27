7 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares slipped 0.1% to $166.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares slipped 0.1% to $166.00 in after-hours trading. American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) named Peter S. Zaffino as CEO, who currently serves as the president of the insurance giant and announced plans to spinoff its life and retirement business. AIG shares gained 6.6% to $33.33 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: AIG) named Peter S. Zaffino as CEO, who currently serves as the president of the insurance giant and announced plans to spinoff its life and retirement business. AIG shares gained 6.6% to $33.33 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to have earned $1.54 per share on revenue of $35.72 billion for the latest quarter. Microsoft will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 0.3% to $210.70 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MSFT) to have earned $1.54 per share on revenue of $35.72 billion for the latest quarter. Microsoft will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 0.3% to $210.70 in after-hours trading. Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter. Twilio shares fell 1.5% to $296.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor