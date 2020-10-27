Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $45.90 million.

• Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $227.10 million.

• Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $164.65 million.

• Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $326.65 million.

• First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $65.16 million.

• Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.87 million.

• Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $862.05 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $31.05 million.

• Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.25 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.

• Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.

• MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $161.42 million.

• Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $12.17 billion.

• MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $422.69 million.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $750.72 million.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $126.23 million.

• NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $12.53 billion.

• Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $164.92 million.

• Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $15.05 billion.

• Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $46.85 million.

• Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $13.59 million.

• Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $160.82 million.

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Corning (NYSE:GLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $611.60 million.

• NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $50.96 million.

• S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $346.89 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $24.27 million.

• BP (NYSE:BP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $49.19 billion.

• Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $602.87 million.

• Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $616.63 million.

• Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $339.56 million.

• DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.00 per share on revenue of $457.15 million.

• 3M (NYSE:MMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion.

• Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $12.33 billion.

• Polaris (NYSE:PII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $200.01 million.

• Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.75 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $91.86 million.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $678.53 million.

• Waters (NYSE:WAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $546.49 million.

• Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $262.72 million.

• Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $329.26 million.

• Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $14.98 million.

• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $9.80 billion.

• SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $228.30 million.

• Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $38.67 million.

• Centene (NYSE:CNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $28.23 billion.

• MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $24.94 million.

• Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $756.85 million.

• AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $55.63 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $168.70 million.

• First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $98.07 million.

• First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $92.37 million.

• UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $290.52 million.

• Systemax (NYSE:SYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $259.75 million.

• John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $388.77 million.

• Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $228.15 million.

• Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $218.26 million.

• Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.

• Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

• Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $280.76 million.

• Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $52.68 million.

• Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $181.90 million.

• Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $256.61 million.

• Unum (NYSE:UNM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $253.58 million.

• Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $35.72 billion.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $53.74 million.

• Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $34.28 million.

• Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $71.95 million.

• Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $168.58 million.

• Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $109.64 million.

• Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $111.55 million.

• 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $188.56 million.

• American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $83.01 million.

• ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $410.33 million.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $15.00 per share on revenue of $115.54 million.

• Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $775.18 million.

• A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $55.65 million.

• Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $42.71 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $672.72 million.

• Chubb (NYSE:CB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $8.16 billion.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $115.29 million.

• Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $116.84 million.

• CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $417.43 million.

• Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $74.80 million.

• Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $44.14 million.

• Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $476.75 million.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $89.77 million.

• Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $642.81 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $439.95 million.

• Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $42.05 million.

• FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $227.67 million.

• Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $52.11 million.

• Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $693.13 million.

• Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.48 per share on revenue of $97.16 million.

• HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $563.53 million.

• Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $144.48 million.

• Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $35.63 million.

• Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $126.29 million.

• Lydall (NYSE:LDL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $164.90 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $100.98 million.

• Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $256.58 million.

• Markel (NYSE:MKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.10 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $561.29 million.

• MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $117.26 million.

• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $190.73 million.

• Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $545.15 million.

• NCR (NYSE:NCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $208.46 million.

• PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.58 million.

• QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $42.83 million.

• Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.51 million.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $53.89 million.

• Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $69.50 million.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $270.24 million.

• Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $442.46 million.

• Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $83.84 million.

• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $852.06 million.

• Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $319.45 million.

• Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $681.51 million.

• Terex (NYSE:TEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $744.63 million.

• Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $176.20 million.

• Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $40.29 million.

• Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $812.96 million.

• Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $73.32 million.

• Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $337.78 million.

• Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $21.13 million.