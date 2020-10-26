Market Overview

Crane: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2020 7:43pm   Comments
Crane (NYSE:CR) reported Q3 results after Monday's close.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 25% over the past year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $734,800,000 declined by 4.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $670,690,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $89.54

52-week low: $36.77

Price action over last quarter: down 5.35%

Company Profile

Crane Co. is a diversified industrial firm, manufacturing a broad range of products, including valves, vending equipment, payment acceptance equipment, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. The firm's business is organized into four segments: fluid handling, payment & merchandising technologies, aerospace & electronics, and engineered materials. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Crane has approximately 12,000 employees and operates in 25 countries. Crane generated approximately $3.3 billion in revenue and $494 million in adjusted operating income in 2019.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings After-Hours Center

