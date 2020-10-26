Recap: Apollo Commercial Real Q3 Earnings

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 23.40% over the past year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $68,555,000 decreased by 19.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $67,600,000.

Guidance

Apollo Commercial Real hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Apollo Commercial Real hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.02

52-week low: $4.12

Price action over last quarter: down 6.88%

Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, invests in, acquires, and manages commercial first-mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate-related debt investments. The subordinate loans and first-mortgage loans account for the vast majority of the portfolio on a cost basis. Property types include residential, retail, healthcare, office, mixed-use, hotel, industrial, multifamily, securities, and other, with residential properties and hotels representing the highest property value. More than a third of the properties are located in New York City, with the other properties located across other regions of the United States, as well as other countries.