First Interstate BancSys: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) decreased 0.48% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 5.00% year over year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $167,700,000 higher by 0.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $166,060,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First Interstate BancSys hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.83

Company's 52-week low was at $24.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.29%

Company Overview

First Interstate BancSystem Inc acts as a bank holding company for First Interstate Bank, a regional bank serving Idaho, Montana, Oregon, c, Washington, and Wyoming. It delivers a range of financial products and services to both retail and commercial customers in industries like agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, mining, professional services, retail, tourism, and wholesale trade. In addition to the banking offices, it also offers Internet and mobile banking services. It generates a majority of income from interest charged on loans, and interest and dividends earned on investments.