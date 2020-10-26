Heartland Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 37.23% year over year to $1.29, which beat the estimate of $0.89.
Revenue of $153,713,000 rose by 9.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $156,110,000.
Looking Ahead
Heartland Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Heartland Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Oct 26, 2020
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://ir.htlf.com/event
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $51.85
Company's 52-week low was at $25.26
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.13%
Company Description
Heartland Financial USA Inc is a multi-bank holding company that offers a wide range of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to businesses, including public sector and non-profit entities, and to individuals. It also provides traditional and non-traditional service channels including online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking. It operates through its one reportable segment that is Community banking and generates revenue from the same.
