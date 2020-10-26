Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Heartland Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2020 4:56pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 37.23% year over year to $1.29, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $153,713,000 rose by 9.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $156,110,000.

Looking Ahead

Heartland Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Heartland Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 26, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://ir.htlf.com/event

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $51.85

Company's 52-week low was at $25.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.13%

Company Description

Heartland Financial USA Inc is a multi-bank holding company that offers a wide range of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to businesses, including public sector and non-profit entities, and to individuals. It also provides traditional and non-traditional service channels including online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking. It operates through its one reportable segment that is Community banking and generates revenue from the same.

 

Related Articles (HTLF)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.