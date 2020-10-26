Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Hasbro Reports Upbeat Profit

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2020 10:17am   Comments
Share:

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 1.33% to 27957.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.17% to 11529.00. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.92% to 3,433.47.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 8,636,990 cases with around 225,230 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 7,909,950 confirmed cases and 119,010 deaths, while Brazil reported over 5,394,120 COVID-19 cases with 157,130 deaths. In total, there were at least 43,117,880 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 1,154,700 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares rose 0.01% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN), up 16%, and LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX), up 4%.

In trading on Monday, industrials shares fell 2%.

Top Headline

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Hasbro reported quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.62 per share. The company posted sales of $1.78 billion, surpassing expectations of $1.73 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares shot up 29% to $4.18 after the company announced it would merge with Newegg.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) got a boost, shooting 34% to $3.80 after director Timothy Springer significantly increased his stake in the company.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares were also up, gaining 32% to $5.33 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares tumbled 38% to $3.1292 after the company announced its ViralClear Pharmaceuticals subsidiary has halted its Phase 2 hospitalization coronavirus trial.

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) were down 22% to $117.20 after the company reported around 4% year-over-year drop in revenue for the third quarter and lowered its revenue outlook for the year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) was down, falling 18% to $4.24 on continued momentum from Friday after the company announced the results from its pivotal, phase 3 clinical trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate did not meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.9% to $39.08, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,906.70.

Silver traded down 1% Monday to $24.42 while copper fell 0.3% to $3.1205.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.8%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.1%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 0.7%. Meanwhile, the German DAX 30 dropped 2.2%, French CAC 40 fell 0.5% and London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3%.

German Ifo Business Climate indicator dipped to 92.7 in October versus a seven-month high of 93.2 in September. Spain's producer prices dropped 3.3% year-over-year in September after falling 3.5% in the prior month.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index declined to 0.270 in September versus prior reading of 0.790.

Sales of new US homes fell 3.5% to an annual rate of 959,000 in September.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing index for October is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSGM + BVXV)

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Boston Beer Jumps On Upbeat Results; Limelight Networks Shares Plummet
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com