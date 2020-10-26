Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Energy Transfer's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2020 10:02am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q2, Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) earned $1.34 billion, a 2090.16% increase from the preceding quarter. Energy Transfer's sales decreased to $7.34 billion, a 36.89% change since Q1. Energy Transfer earned $61.00 million, and sales totaled $11.63 billion in Q1.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Energy Transfer’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Energy Transfer posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Energy Transfer's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Energy Transfer reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.13/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.28/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ET)

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Wingstop, Cracker Barrel And More
A Look Into Energy Transfer's Debt
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Energy Transfer
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Generac, Cisco And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com